Puerto Rico FastSigns team gets ‘Franchisee of the Year’ recognition

September 4, 2019 70

José Corujo, Juan A. Rivera, and Teresa Caballero, master franchisees and owners of all three FastSigns Puerto Rico locations, have been recognized by the International Franchise Association with its annual “Franchisee of the Year” award during the IFA’s recent Franchise Action Network annual meeting.

The “Franchisee of the Year” award recognizes top performers from various franchise brands whose outstanding performance and contributions enhance the growth and development of the franchising model and their specific brand.

“FastSigns of Puerto Rico represents the brand with passion and excellence, helping grow the network both domestically and internationally,” said Catherine Monson, CEO of FastSigns International, Inc., the leading sign and visual graphics franchisor with more than 700 locations worldwide.

“Not only are they committed to FastSigns, they are also committed to helping their local community and consistently making a positive impact,” she said.

“Despite the issues that the islands have recently faced — from the devastation and rebuilding after Hurricane María to the economic concerns and political environment — this team continues to move forward, inspiring others along the way. We’re thankful to have them as members of the FastSigns family,” Monson said.

In January of this year, the Puerto Rico team also received the “2019 FastSigns of the Year” award, the most prestigious recognition that is given to the FastSigns franchisee who best represents the FastSigns brand in their community and the network.