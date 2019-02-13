P.R.-based franchisees receive highest honor in FastSigns System

February 13, 2019 234

José Corujo, Juan A. Rivera, and Teresa Caballero, Master Franchise Owners of FastSigns Puerto Rico, which includes three locations, recently received national recognition as the recipients of The FastSigns Award at the 2019 FastSigns International Convention recently held in Orlando, Florida.

Company executives said the award, which is the most prestigious recognition in the franchise network of more than 700 locations in nine countries worldwide, is presented to the franchisees who best represent the FastSigns brand in their community and in the network, and provide exceptional customer service, mentoring, company culture and employee development.

FastSigns Puerto Rico also received an award for their involvement in the Franchise Advisory Council.

“It is a huge honor for us. We feel it is such a high recognition to receive this award, because we know the quality of our peers within the franchise network,” said Caballero, market strategy partner with FastSigns Puerto Rico.

Having a strong client base on the island through a company that specialized in POP (point-of-purchase) marketing, Corujo, Rivera and Caballero converted their existing business in 2012 into FastSigns to benefit from brand recognition, operational support and expanded services for existing and new customers.

The team signed a Master Franchise Agreement to expand the FastSigns brand in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.

During 2012, FastSigns opened its first Puerto Rican center in Guaynabo, followed by the Caguas center in 2014 and Carolina in 2015. FastSigns Puerto Rico also has a production workshop, located in the Lucchetti Industrial Park, and its more than 19 employees are proud to contribute to the local economy with their sales talent and production capacity.

“This team excels in solving visual communications, helping customers achieve their objectives, and represents the FastSigns brand with passion, excellence and enthusiasm,” said FastSigns International Inc. CEO Catherine Monson.