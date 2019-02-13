St. Clair Foundation donates $60K to continue Música y País nonprofit

February 13, 2019 151

The Board of Directors of the St. Clair Foundation delivered a $60,000 donation to the Funcación Música y País, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the value of music and music education as an instrument of transformation and social change for Puerto Rico.

It was founded in 2013 by María del Carmen Gil, renowned pianist, musician and educator, and rector for 15 years of the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico and creator of numerous educational and community initiatives to provide access to music, the arts and the musical education for children, youth and the Puerto Rican community in general.

The St. Clair Foundation made its first donation to help preserve the “Music for Healing” program, which provides healing benefits through music therapy to children and young people, mostly under the custody of the Family Department and of the Red de Alberges de Menores de Puerto Rico.

“Music for Healing” has taken its music therapy program to a total of 27 shelters across the island.

“Part of our mission as a Foundation is to work with our children and youth, so that through music they obtain opportunities for empowerment and improvement. Música y País does a commendable job and we’re here today so that they can continue with these efforts,” said Noemí Perez-St. Clair, president of the St. Clair Foundation.

“This is the first collaborative project of our organization; our vision is to be able to impact many more on the island,” she said.

“It has been a great satisfaction and a privilege to support the work of the children’s shelters and contribute through our music therapy program, ‘Music for Healing,’ to bring healing and relief to the children and youth of these shelters, who need it so much. The donation of the St. Clair Foundation allows us to continue this beautiful and important work to impact the lives of these children,” said Gil.