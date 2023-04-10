Puerto Rico Food Bank gets $20K Campbell Soup Foundation grant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Food Bank received $20,000.

The Puerto Rico Food Bank was one of 40 nonprofit organizations across the United States to receive a $20,000 grant from the Campbell Soup Company and the Campbell Soup Foundation, the New Jersey-based entities announced.

The organizations that benefited are positively impacting communities where Campbell operates, the company stated.

The grants provide support to organizations that increase food access and encourage healthy living. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal year 2023 grantmaking total to more than $2.2 million, the company said.

“Campbell is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said Kate Barrett, president of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “Community Impact Grants empower our employees to give back by nominating organizations that make a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”

Each year, Campbell employees nominate and invite local organizations to apply for grants. The Foundation’s employee-led, all-volunteer executive committee reviews applications for final approval by its board of trustees.

The grants support a variety of programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, initiatives to reduce food waste and increase nutrition education, physical activity programs, and the development of parks and public spaces.

This year’s grantees include organizations in 26 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. Thirty-five percent of this year’s recipients are first-time awardees.