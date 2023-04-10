Type to search

Renewable energy leaders to hold 2-day training, education sessions

Contributor April 10, 2023
The use of renewable energy sources are proliferating in Puerto Rico.

AltE, KiloVault and a host of other renewable energy companies will be showcasing their new products and providing two days of renewable energy training and education in Puerto Rico April 17-18.

The first day of training will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Aguadilla, while second day will be at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan. Both sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The focus is on providing installers and DIY homeowners across Puerto Rico with the ability to see new products, receive hands-on training and meet the solar and renewable energy industry’s leading vendors and manufacturers. There will be product training and design training for grid-tie, as well as off-grid and grid-tie with battery backup systems.

Schneider Electric will present topics related to installation, configuring and troubleshooting of inverters and charge controller systems. KiloVault will unveil the latest products for 2023 including their new, high-power HAB-XL lithium energy storage system, plus discuss their product development road map.

Meanwhile, altE will provide a beginner introduction to solar and an advanced class for seasoned installers to further their knowledge. Midnite Solar and others will provide technical how-to training to installers and DIYers alike.

