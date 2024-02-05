Puerto Rico government to host Elevate Summit for business expansion

DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre

The secretary of Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), Manuel Cidre, recently announced the Elevate Summit: Business Growth Opportunities | Local & Federal Contracting, slated to take place Feb. 26-27 starting at 8 a.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The event, the first of the year aimed at business growth, will focus on offering tools that aid entrepreneurs in growing their businesses sustainably, which in turn will stimulate the island’s economic growth.

“Elevate Summit will be a unique event that will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to discover new markets, establish professional contacts, exchange ideas and strengthen their business connections,” Cidre said. “Building a business requires preparation, and we want to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary information and guidance to achieve success and explore new business sectors.”

The first day’s agenda is dedicated to new opportunities in doing business with the local and federal government, aimed at entrepreneurs ready to begin or strengthen their business relationships. A matchmaking platform will be available for entrepreneurs to present their goods or services.

There will also be conferences with federal government guests discussing best practices in federal sales and contracting, growth through subcontracting and joint ventures, and strategies for approaching a contracting officer. In addition, there will be a chat with Ric Elias, CEO of Red Ventures, the largest digitization company in the U.S.

“The federal government is the world’s largest buyer of goods, services and products, so we want small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which create 83% of the jobs in Puerto Rico, to seize this opportunity to elevate their businesses to the next level. No SME should miss this event,” Cidre said.

The second day will feature speakers offering presentations on success stories and topics such as finance, law and human resources, as well as guidance on economic and tax programs, services and incentives.

Talks will cover initiating business relationships, government agency offerings, innovation and technology workshops, recruitment strategies, employee retention, and how to succeed in business by transforming challenges into opportunities.

“This event is for every entrepreneur, businessperson or manufacturer committed to taking their business to the next level,” Cidre said. “It is the first event of 2024 that will help create new business foundations. It will bring together prominent professionals from various industries, enriching attendees’ network of contacts and providing information on current trends and challenges in the business world.”