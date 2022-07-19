Puerto Rico gov’t unveils recruitment platform for public sector jobs

The recruitment website currently lists more than 250 open job calls, including 154 in agencies, 22 in municipalities and 84 in corporations, and educational institutions, among others.

The government unveiled its empleos.pr.gov platform, designed to enable people, including active public-sector employees, to learn about available jobs in the central government, public corporations and municipalities, as well as submit job applications online.

In a news conference, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the website seeks to attract new human capital to public service, as well as seek the professional development, motivation, and commitment of government workers.

“This website will allow us to have a more transparent and equitable recruitment process in the public service. Through this initiative, professionals will have knowledge and visibility of the professional development opportunities that agencies and municipalities have, as well as active public servants who wish to continue developing in other areas,” he said.

“We want to encourage the recruitment of public servants to continue promoting efficiency in government and provide excellent services to our people. My commitment to public service is unwavering,” said Pierluisi, adding that the island’s unemployment rate is at its lowest point since 1947 at 6.2%.

The recruitment website currently lists more than 250 open job calls, including 154 in agencies, 22 in municipalities and 84 in corporations, and educational institutions, among others.

Nannette Martínez, interim director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) explained that the first phase of the website was developed jointly with the Government of Puerto Rico’s Office of Human Resources Administration and Transformation (OATRH, in Spanish).

The OATRH’s role in the job recruitment site includes the publication of work opportunities from several government entities. The website is a complement to what will be the government’s Centralized Human Capital Management System, which is currently being developed, she said.

The second phase will have external support for which service proposals were called, with a view to offering multiple services to citizens in the short and long term in terms of human resources.

Initially, the government’s website will allow potential job candidates to evaluate the positions available by agency, corporation or municipality, the job requirements, salary, and type of call. The interested person may submit their job applications and required back-up documents online. Eventually, the user will be able to create a profile to make job searching easier, she said.