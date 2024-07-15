Puerto Rico hosting World Entrepreneurship Congress this week

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The event is co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority and will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

GEC+Puerto Rico is open to all local business ecosystem collaborators, as well as current and potential entrepreneurs.

Investors, policymakers and entrepreneurs from Latin America, the Caribbean and Latino communities in the United States will convene in San Juan through July 18 for the World Entrepreneurship Congress, known as GEC+Puerto Rico.

Co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority (PRCDA), the event will be held under the theme of “Vision 2035: An Entrepreneurial Future for Latin America + the Caribbean.”

The event, which will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, will present a new framework driven by innovative programs and policies to position the economy for exponential growth while aligning with the region’s rich culture and history, organizers said.

“Puerto Rico is riding a new wave of entrepreneurship with a booming tech scene and a collaborative, accessible ecosystem for founders across industries,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN.

“GEC+ will spotlight the best the region has to offer while bringing Latin American, Caribbean, Latino and Hispanic voices together to collaborate on shared goals and a vision for entrepreneurship that thrives across borders,” he said.

GEC+ comes to Puerto Rico with a 10-year history of bringing founders at all stages of development and policymakers, investors and support organizations from diverse economies to spark new ideas, “drive economic growth and expand human welfare,” organizers explained.

Recent GEC and GEC+ events were held in Melbourne, Australia, and Cape Town, South Africa.

“We welcome the entrepreneurship ecosystem with enthusiasm and great expectations because of the significance this opportunity has for Puerto Rico to build mutually beneficial relationships with entrepreneurs and companies from around the world,” said Mariela Vallines, executive director of the PRCDA. “GEC+ opens the doors to great possibilities to showcase our talent and innovation and continue strengthening our socioeconomic development.”

More than 150 experts in entrepreneurship and innovation, both national and international, have confirmed their participation. The agenda includes plenaries, panels, master classes and workshops organized in four parallel tracks aimed at founders/entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, investors and policymakers.

The event will also host the first GEN Academy, promoted by the Echar Pa’lante Multisector Alliance (EPL), in which participants will be able to obtain one of eight professional development certifications in key topics to strengthen the network of business organizations in Puerto Rico.

EPL “continues working to implement the essential components of a robust and dynamic ecosystem that stimulates entrepreneurship on the island and expands the economic impact of self-management,” said Gloria Viscasillas, executive director of the entity, which is now a nonprofit.

“This is a unique professional development opportunity for all those interested in supporting the development of the Puerto Rican business ecosystem,” Viscasillas added.

GEC+Puerto Rico is supported by a host of local partners, including Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Invest Puerto Rico, Colmena66, Parallel18, Yees!, the Puerto Rico Space Foundation, Centro para Emprendedores, Grupo Guayacán, Aurora Angels Network, Foundation for Puerto Rico, and Piloto 151.

Additional support comes from the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance, the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce and seven affiliated universities.