Puerto Rico legislator proposes bill to enhance telemedicine services

Research indicates that telemedicine provides similar clinical outcomes to in-person care while improving access and lowering costs. (Credit: Jae Young Ju | Dreamstime.com).

The measure would mandate coverage and payment parity for telemedicine.

In an effort to modernize health care in Puerto Rico and improve accessibility, Rep. Joe “Joito” Colón-Rodríguez has introduced House Bill 388, which seeks to amend the Telemedicine and Telehealth Act (Act 168 of 2018).

The bill proposes making telemedicine a mandatory component of basic health insurance coverage and ensuring payment parity between virtual and in-person medical services.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of telemedicine in maintaining continuity of care. Recognizing its effectiveness, the legislation aims to remove barriers to access and promote health care equity by requiring equal compensation for telemedicine and traditional face-to-face consultations.

“Telemedicine has proven to be a viable and effective option, especially for patients in rural areas or with chronic conditions. It is vital that health plans offer these services as part of basic coverage, without distinguishing between payments for in-person or virtual consultations,” Colón-Rodríguez said.

Studies indicate that telemedicine provides clinical outcomes comparable to in-person visits while improving access and reducing costs, particularly for individuals facing geographic or transportation challenges.

House Bill 388 would prohibit insurers from requiring in-person visits as a prerequisite for coverage or applying different rates to virtual services. The measure seeks to promote more efficient and accessible health care across the island.

Telemedicine has expanded in Puerto Rico since the passage of the Telemedicine and Telehealth Act, which established a legal framework for remote medical services. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated adoption, reinforcing its role in ensuring uninterrupted health care.

The legislation represents “a significant advancement in modernizing Puerto Rico’s health care system, offering greater flexibility and equity for both patients and health care professionals,” Colón-Rodríguez said.

The bill has been referred to the Law Commission for consideration and, if approved, would take effect immediately.

As health care evolves, initiatives like House Bill 388 highlight the growing role of technology in improving patient care and accessibility. By mandating telemedicine coverage and ensuring payment parity, Puerto Rico aims to strengthen its health care system and align with global trends in remote medical services.