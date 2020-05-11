Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association launches free contingency guide

May 11, 2020 87

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association has unveiled through its website a template of the Contingency Plan that all employers must prepare to comply with Executive Order OE-2020-028 and with the protocols established for the reopening of their businesses.

The free document is a template that allows the company to adjust the information according to its operation’s current status and specific needs to comply with the self-certification.

“We understand that this is a time of many challenges for the island’s commercial sector, which has been especially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PRMA President Carlos Rodríguez.

“This is why we want to contribute to the business community by making available a free template that allows companies to have their contingency plan ready for a safe reopening for both employees and customers,” he said.

The template covers the required topics, including: employer roles and responsibilities; risk analysis; monitoring and screening; and cleaning and disinfection methods, among others.

“We’re sure that this tool will be of great help to many businesses. We’re also sharing relevant and current educational information on our page and on social networks,” Rodríguez said.