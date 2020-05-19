Puerto Rico Ports Authority opens bid for $15M in airport improvements

May 19, 2020 553

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority will be opening bids to hire contractors to carry out necessary improvements to the runways at the Isla Grande and Vieques regional airports, representing an investment of some $15 million, agency Interim Executive Director Joel A. Pizá announced.

“Ports carried out a pavement inspection program at all airports, including Isla Grande and Vieques. The condition of the pavements was evaluated according to Federal Aviation Agency and ASTM International standards,” he said.

“From the evaluation, it transpired that pavement conditions at some airports had to be brought up to industry standards,” said Pizá.

Ports also identified that several of the visual aid artifacts had reached their useful life, which required that they be updated with the latest technology to increase the safety of the aircraft and its tenants.

The agency completed the plans and specifications for these improvements and launched a bidding phase to eventually hire out the construction phase at the Isla Grande and Vieques airports in the coming months, he said.

“These projects are part of the FAA’s Airport Capital Improvement Program, and eligible for an agency grant of 100% of the costs,” said Pizá.

In the case of the Fernando Ribas Dominicci airport in Isla Grande, the project to be open for bids next month would consist of updating all the visual navigation aid systems, airfield lighting, signaling signs, windsock, the beacon, and a new concrete vault for emergency generator current regulators with their additional fuel tank for added resilience, the agency said.

For the Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport in Vieques, the works to be open for bids next month would consist pavement improvements, asphalt surface work, paint markings, drainage, and demolition of the Charlie forecourt.

The project would also include rebuilding all visual navigation aid systems, airfield lighting, signaling signs, windsock, the beacon, as well as a new concrete vault for emergency generator current regulators with their additional fuel tank for added resilience.

“Maintaining airports in optimal condition and complying with FAA regulatory standards is a priority. Despite the great challenges we face due to COVID-19, Ports is moving ahead with multiple capital improvement projects convinced that, although it will take some time, the aviation industry will rise up and be a stronger and more resilient one,” Pizá said.

