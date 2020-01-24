Isla Grande airport terminal getting $640K upgrade

January 24, 2020 99

As part of its capital improvement program, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority will oversee some $640,000 in repairs to the passenger terminal of the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci airport in Isla Grande, the agency’s interim Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

The improvements include the removal and replacement of the terminal’s metal roof, as well as providing a new facade to the facility, which suffered severe damage during the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Ports Authority worked the entire process of defining damages and estimating costs with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the assistance of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, to make this project eligible for a 90% reimbursement under the FEMA Public Assistance program, he said.

“The purpose of this investment is to eliminate the leaks and other problems caused by the atmospheric event that prevent the terminal’s optimal operation. These repairs reaffirm our commitment to continue improving the experience of our residents and visitors, who use this important regional airport every day,” said Pizá-Batiz.

The work is expected to begin in February and take about five months to complete, he said.

