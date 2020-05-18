Puerto Rico Products Assoc. has new president, Board

May 18, 2020 340

Banking industry professional Aysha Issa has been elected the Puerto Rico Products Association’s new president, responsible for overseeing the work of the organization for the next year.

During an electronic vote, the trade group’s members also selected a new board of directors, and all were sworn-in by Judge Mari Tere Colón-Domínguez over the weekend.

“I recognize the commitment I have in assuming the presidency of the Products Association in a scenario like the one we’re experiencing on the island,” said Issa, first vice president of individual and commercial banking at First Bank.

“But I accept the challenges because I have the focus, the commitment and the experience to help improve the outlook for our Puerto Rican entrepreneurs,” said Issa, who has 28 years of experience in the banking industry.

Issa’s work platform will focus on three key points to help improve the outlook for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs: create and implement a strategic work plan to address the current economic and sustainability challenges that they represents for the Association, entrepreneurs and corporations of Puerto Rico; facilitate the integration of the different sectors of the economy to achieve a single voice, with a common approach; and ensure giving added value to Association members within the framework of current opportunities.

The Products Association’s Annual Meeting was held at the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Station, WIPR in Hato Rey, and more than 95 active members participated online. Liliana Cubano, who chaired the organization for the past two years, delivered a farewell message.

The rest of the Products Association was constituted as follows: Debbie Alonso, of Mr. Special; Gabriela Alvarado, of Ganados Alvarado; Viviana Mercado, of Walmart Puerto Rico; Francisco Oramas, of Indulac; Mónica Ponce, of Sabor Boricua; Jorge Ramírez, of Agro-Negocios; Marta Rodríguez, of Kevane Grant Thornton; and Stephanie Matos, of PR Coffee Roasters.

The Puerto Rico Products Association is a private nonprofit organization that is dedicated to developing and supporting the promotion of services and products made in Puerto Rico and encourages the creation of new companies and the expansion of existing ones. It oversees the “Hecho in Puerto Rico” brand, which is granted to certify Puerto Rico-based companies making or selling products on the island.