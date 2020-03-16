Puerto Rico Products Assoc. shutting down Plaza Las Américas store, HQs

March 16, 2020 137

The Puerto Rico Products Association announced the closing of its store, “La Tienda,” and its online version as well as its headquarters on the third level of the Plaza Las Américas shopping center until Mar. 30.

“Operations and assistance to our members, which total more than 400 Puerto Rican businesses, will be provided remotely, including calls, email and videoconference,” Association President Liliana Cubano said.

“We’re in constant communication with our members to address their needs and concerns and in which we can serve as a resource to mitigate the impact that this represents to the island’s business sector,” she said.

The trade group will continue sharing information via its Facebook page.

Among the services to members are guidance on the protocol to implement with staff, alternatives for working from home, insurance and laws that apply in each case, among other needs that may arise in the course of the two weeks of the operational shutdown due to the COVID-19 emergency.

“We understand the level of security we’re facing given the rapid spread of this virus worldwide and that Puerto Rico is not, nor will it be, the exception,” she said. “However, we’re committed to serving as a link to our members so they can handle this emergency in the most effective way.”