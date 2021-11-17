Puerto Rico Science Trust launches free entrepreneurship incubator

The initiative seeks to expand access to business education on the island through short courses that cover the basics of entrepreneurship, such as its fundamentals, idea generation, and market validation.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust announced the launch of its new initiative, Fase1, a free virtual program that offers educational modules with short courses on entrepreneurship.

The program, which is also part of the Puerto Rico Housing Department’s Small Business Incubators and Accelerators Program, under the CDBG-DR funding program, will be divided into two parts. The first, Fase1 Lab, will provide online modules and is designed for anyone who wants to learn how to develop a successful, innovative, and scalable business.

Once participants complete the modules, they will have the opportunity to apply to Fase1 Intensive. The second stage is a free incubation program that will occur once a year and will accept up to 50 entrepreneurs who completed Fase1 Lab to go through a 12-week curriculum where they will have the opportunity to prepare a minimum viable product of their idea.

The curriculum will be in hybrid mode and will include mentoring sessions with international specialists and group sessions.

“Fase1 aims to make quality entrepreneurship education accessible to all. For this reason, we have designed simple, free modules that can be accessed online at any time to eliminate barriers to entry to the entrepreneurial world,” said Cristina Tamayo, executive director of the program.

“We’re proud to implement Fase1, as it is the missing piece to complete the Trust’s route in the entrepreneurship programs. This new initiative helps prepare entrepreneurs to qualify for pre18, while giving Colmena66 a new outlet to refer those who come to its program looking to launch a business,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“This project is in tune with the Trust’s mission to invest, facilitate and develop the capabilities necessary to advance Puerto Rico’s economy and the well-being of its citizens. We’re confident that we have the experience, technology, resources, and agility necessary to carry out this program successfully, providing a robust boost to Puerto Rico’s economy,” Crespo said.

“We conceptualized Fase1 to democratize access to business education and make it accessible to everyone. From working mothers with a hectic schedule and students about to graduate to older adults seeking to use the skills learned in their work for other purposes, regardless of socioeconomic status,” Tamayo added.

The incubator will be headquartered in Santurce’s San José Building, where the parallel18 and its programs — pre18 and P18 — are located, to offer a prototyping and working space for the participants.