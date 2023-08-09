Puerto Rico selects ICF for $24M disaster management contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ICF supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an established leader in end-to-end mitigation services — from assessment to public engagement and from planning to implementation. (Credit: La Fortaleza)

ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider, recently secured a multiple award, recompete contract from the government of Puerto Rico’s Public Private Partnerships Authority for disaster recovery project development services.

The contract is valued at $24 million and a three-year term, with a one-year base and two one-year options, the firm announced.

The contract, which is administered by the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), was extended to include hazard mitigation program services.

ICF will offer expertise in disaster management and technologies to provide program administration and technical assistance support to assist COR3 in dispersing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds quickly, the company stated.

The technologies include integrated remote sensing combined with artificial intelligence for efficient damage documentation; digitized data collection for quicker, more accurate data analysis; and ICF’s cloud-based grant management solution “disasTRAX” for centralized project management and reporting.

“Puerto Ricans have suffered through multiple natural disasters which have devastated their homes, crippled the island’s infrastructure and caused major disruption to their livelihoods,” said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure.

“ICF has worked with COR3 since 2018 on nearly 13,000 projects, obligating over $31 billion in FEMA funding. Our Puerto Rican-led teams are committed to rebuilding Puerto Rico in a way that protects the island and its residents from the impacts of future disasters.”

About 90% of ICF’s local team are Puerto Ricans residing on the island, many of whom were personally affected by hurricanes Irma and María.

“The company is invested in building local industry insight, so recovery efforts continue to be a Puerto Rican-led effort,” ICF said in a release.

ICF supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is a leader in end-to-end mitigation services, spanning from assessment to public engagement and from planning to implementation.

Having been on the ground for nearly every major recent disaster in the U.S., ICF’s community-based teams have processed hundreds of thousands of applications and distributed more than $12 billion to property owners, the company confirmed.