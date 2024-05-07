Type to search

Puerto Rico State Insurance Fund hosts health care recruitment event

NIMB Staff May 7, 2024
Health care professionals attend a recruitment event organized by the State Insurance Fund Corp. (CFSE, in Spanish) at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

More than 300 candidates attend to join the fund’s health sector talent pool.

The Puerto Rico State Insurance Fund Corp. (CFSE) has attracted more than 300 candidates to a talent pool event aimed at recruiting health care professionals. 

The event, held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, aimed to orient participants and register them for eligibility in various health-related roles, including nurses, radiology and operating room technicians, and specialized nursing positions such as anesthetists, generalists and practitioners.

The CFSE provides employer insurance in accordance with Puerto Rico Act No. 45 of 1935, known as the Puerto Rico Workers’ Accident Compensation Act, which established a compulsory insurance system.

CFSE Administrator Noé Marcano-Rivera emphasized that the initiative marks the beginning of an ongoing process to evaluate and select candidates to address both current and future needs in Puerto Rico’s health sector. He reaffirmed the CFSE’s commitment to recruiting skilled professionals dedicated to public service.

“We are committed to ensuring that our health system is staffed with adequately qualified personnel to continue providing quality care to our injured,” Marcano-Rivera stated.

At the event, attendees received information about the mission and vision of the CFSE, along with details on the requirements, necessary documentation and procedures to join its talent pool for various health area positions.

Highlighting the challenges in recruitment, Marcano-Rivera noted the high demand for and the necessity of highly qualified professionals in the health sector.

