Puerto Rico Wire celebrates 69 years in the construction industry

Puerto Rico Wire Group represents a variety of heavy equipment brands. (File photo)

Now under third-generation leadership, it continues to expand stateside and in the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico Wire Products Inc. is celebrating 69 years of evolution “from a simple manufacturer to a comprehensive solution for the construction industry,” said the company, which offers a wide range of products, from specialized construction materials to cutting-edge equipment, including equipment rental services and technical consulting.

“Achieving what we are today has been the result of years of hard work and a constant search for opportunities and products that expand our offerings. Since I started working alongside my father, I have never stopped learning. I am proud to see what the company my father started in a garage has become,” said José “Pepín” Cestero, Puerto Rico Wire’s chairman.

The company offers specialized products for construction, such as heavy equipment, generators and gardening tools but also has subsidiary companies that complement its offerings. These include Ace Forming Systems, dedicated to renting scaffolding, formwork and access systems; Nu-Vue Industries, a manufacturer of galvalume, purlins and aluminum storm shutters; and Ace Construction Supplies, a factory in Patillas.

“The construction industry has gone through difficult times. Since I started working in the group, we have had the opportunity to collaborate in various phases of the island’s reconstruction over the years. Without a doubt, Hurricane María was the biggest challenge we have faced. It is an honor for me to continue my grandfather’s legacy and my father’s vision,” said José “Pepo” Cestero, president of Puerto Rico Wire Group.

Some of the brands represented by Puerto Rico Wire include Kobelco, Case, Bomag, Bobcat, Atlas Copco, JLG/Skytrak, RedMax, Colonial Construction, Euclid, Master Builders, W.R. Meadows, and Godwin Pumps.

The group has branches in Bayamón, Ponce, Carolina and Mayagüez. Ace Forming has two locations: one in Bayamón and another in Toa Baja. Nu-Vue Industries, meanwhile, has its store in Guaynabo.

Led by the third generation of the Cestero family, Puerto Rico Wire Group has a team of 400 employees spread between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. The company said its plans include “strengthening its offerings to continue adapting to the changing needs of construction and to continue strengthening the island’s economy.”