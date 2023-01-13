Type to search

Puerto Rico think tank invited to NY Fed event on equitable growth

January 13, 2023
(Credit: New York Fed's website)

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will host an event on Jan. 17, entitled, “An Economy That Works for All: Moving Towards Equitable Growth.” During the public conference, Miguel A. Soto-Class, president and founder of Puerto Rico independent think tank the Center for a New Economy (CNE), will discuss the opportunities that arise from natural disasters and associated resiliency efforts.

During the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time event in New York, which is public and whose guests can attend either in-person or virtually, panels will delve into broadband access, small business funding, and natural disasters and resilience.

Soto-Class will speak at a 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time panel, themed “Natural Disasters and Resiliency: Relationships are Resolutions.”

Click here to register for the event.

The event’s agenda follows:

