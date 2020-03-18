Puerto Rico Tourism Co. urges visitors to comply with lockdown, offers free experience to return

March 18, 2020 278

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is spearheading the government’s efforts to ensure that tourists currently visiting the island receive accurate and updated information about the implications of the current lockdown, while incentivizing them to return by offering a complimentary experience during their next visit.

“We want guests visiting Puerto Rico during this time to know that we realize that this global health emergency has put a dent in their travel plans, and that our priority is to keep our residents and visitors healthy and safe,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

“The World Tourism Organization calls for responsible travel at this time, and in Puerto Rico we’re encouraging responsible travel by inviting visitors to comply with the terms of the lockdown and helping be part of the solution. By staying home or in your hotel room today, we will all be able to travel tomorrow,” she said.

On Monday, it became evident that many tourists were not yet aware that the Executive Order issued by Gov. Wanda Vázquez the prior day requires residents and visitors stay indoors and avoid social gatherings for the extent of the lockdown, currently set to end on Mar. 30.

Police provided orientation to many visitors found visiting beaches. The Tourism Co. responded by implementing a local communication strategy aimed at informing visitors from abroad who are currently staying on the island.

The government agency is also actively working alongside Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, on an outreach strategy to provide accurate information to media outlets and partners abroad.

Leveraging the opportunity to encourage current visitors to return to the island when the destination is ready to host again, the Tourism Co. is offering a complimentary excursion to be used upon their return, to all those who are currently on the Island and whose travels have been interrupted by the local measures put in place.

This outreach will simultaneously provide economic relief to small and medium sized tourism businesses, which will undoubtedly be impacted by the lockdown, Campos said.

“The Puerto Rican people are warm, hospitable and always eager to host. We regret that during this global health emergency the destination is unable to showcase all the richness and diversity it has to offer and that many visitors have had to cut their trip short,” Campos said.

“We want visitors to know that Puerto Rico is at the forefront of global recovery efforts, and that these aggressive measures will ensure that the destination will once again be open for Tourism in record breaking time,” she said.

The Tourism Co. sent a communications toolkit to all tourism businesses on the Island encouraging them to distribute them to guests in their rooms and via emails.

In it, the agency provides information and guidance related to the Executive Order, and invites guests who travelled to Puerto Rico to send evidence of their current visit to backaftercovid@tourism.pr.gov.

The Tourism Co. will contact visitors who provide the requested information within 30 days and confirm a complimentary experience for them to use on their next visit, the agency confirmed.