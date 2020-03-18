Liberty Puerto Rico takes steps to ensure continuity of services

March 18, 2020 180

Liberty Puerto Rico confirmed it is ready to continue providing internet, telephony and television services, which are “essential at this moment in all homes and businesses on the island.”

In a letter sent to customers Liberty Puerto Rico CEO Naji Khoury said the company has taken steps “to ensure the continuity of your service and to be your ally in this difficult time.”

These include continuing to provide customer service 24 hours a day; continuing to offer technical visits and installations at homes and businesses that are allowed to operate; and providing equipment swap services at drive-thru stations set up at parking areas at Liberty Service Centers in Hato Rey, Luquillo, Hatillo, Guayama and Hormigueros.

For the time being, these centers will not accept cash payments. However, customers can make payments through mi.libertypr.com using their checking accounts and credit cards.

Liberty retail stores located in shopping malls will remain closed until March 30, while most of the company’s employees across the organization have been given the necessary tools and connectivity to work from home, thus ensuring their safety, Khoury said.

Liberty Puerto Rico is also encouraging its customers to use virtual customer service tools, including a new method through which customers can get in touch with customer service representatives via WhatsApp.

Customers can send text messages to 787-355-3535 through their WhatsApp accounts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. This service allows them to request service appointments, ask questions about their accounts and update their services, among others.

As for business customers, the company offers Liberty Business digital solutions designed to maintain their businesses’ continuity. These include Cloud PBX, Cloud Computation (IT), Managed Network, Managed Security, Cloud Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery and Colocation.

“These solutions allow customers to move their businesses anywhere and keep their employees working as if they were at the office because they provide safe remote access to their systems and applications from the cloud, so they can continue operating their businesses and serving their customers from anywhere,” Khoury said.

Khoury added that if any customers are affected financially by the COVID-19 lockdown, they should contact the company to seek help in maintaining continuity of services. He also said Liberty is supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s “Keep America Connected” pledge to keep communication services going at this time.

“I encourage you to obey the government’s call as much as possible because it’s the best way to avoid mass novel coronavirus contagion,” Khory said. “We understand everyone feels a lot of uncertainty, confusion and uneasiness at this moment.”

“I assure you that the decisions that we are making as a company place the health and safety of our employees, customers and the inhabitants of Puerto Rico above everything else,” the executive said.