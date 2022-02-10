Type to search

Puerto Rico Treasury’s SURI platform down for maintenance this weekend

Contributor February 10, 2022
On Feb. 14, the platform will be available starting at 8:00 a.m. with a new layout and presentation of the agency’s services.

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department’s SURI digital platform will be down from Feb. 11-13, for updates, agency Secretary Francisco Parés announced.

“As we’ve anticipated, we’re completing the update of our SURI digital tool, so that all users benefit from a more modern appearance and a dynamic design, which will allow them to carry out their procedures more quickly and within a framework of easier options,” he said. “To complete the upgrade, we’re going to stop services for a weekend.”

SURI will not be available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. On Feb. 14, the platform will be available starting at 8:00 a.m. with a new layout and presentation of the agency’s services.

In addition to a more modern look and dynamic design, SURI will arrive next week with a new logo, icons, and color scheme, as well as more organized information screens, improved navigation with the search option and an alternative so that representatives can find their customers in a list of favorites, to facilitate their search. This update will not change the username and password of the taxpayers.

“In the next few days, all users will begin to benefit from the advances that we’re making in the platform, and we guarantee that it will be very effective in their daily activities,” he said. “We urge taxpayers to make the pertinent arrangements, so that their transactions are not affected by the interruption.”

