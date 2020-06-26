Puerto Rico’s 18-and younger population drops 36% in past decade

June 26, 2020 111

During the decade spanning 2010 to 2019, Puerto Rico’s population under 18 years of age reflected a drop of 324,293 residents, representing 36% decrease.

As of July 1, 2010, this population was 897,024, nine years later in 2019 it is estimated at 572,731, according to the U.S. the Census Bureau’s most recent annual population estimates by age and sex characteristics for municipalities in Puerto Rico as well as for counties in the U.S. mainland.

The statistics refer to July 1, 2019 and include population estimates by age group for each municipality.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics released the data, as a member of the Census Bureau’s Red State Data Center.

In terms of the proportion of the large age groups in the population, minors under 18 years old used to represent 24% (2010) in Puerto Rico, now they comprise 18% (2019) of the island’s residents.

The age and gender structure, known as the population pyramid, of 2010 compared to that of 2019 shows how the composition has changed quickly in Puerto Rico.

“Its base is much narrower, indicating the decrease in infants, children and adolescents,” the Statistics Institute said in a release.

“On the other hand, the top of the pyramid reflects a considerable increase in the age groups of 65 years or more, which translates into an older population,” it said.

Puerto Rico’s median age is estimated to have increased about six years during the decade, from 37 years of age in 2010 to 43.2 years of age in 2019.

“Estimates by demographic characteristics of age and sex allow detailing within Puerto Rico’s population trend,” said Alberto L. Velázquez-Estrada, the Statistics Institute’s statistical projects manager.

“For example, the drastic decrease in births directly influences and is reflected at the base of the population pyramid. As of 2010, the population in age groups between 0-4 and 5-9 years comprised around 3% in female and male, respectively. In 2019 the base shrinks with percentages close to or below 2%,” he said.