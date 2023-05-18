Puerto Rico’s Clubhouse Real Estate joins Christie’s International Real Estate

Founded and led by Brian Aronson, Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico caters primarily to the island’s luxury market, including coastal San Juan and the island’s resorts. (Screenshot christiesrealestatepr.com/

Clubhouse Real Estate, founded in San Juan in 2015, announced its affiliation with luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate, and will rebrand to Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico.

The financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. However, as part of the deal, the local affiliate — which has represented some of Puerto Rico’s most sought-after properties, from beachfront villas to downtown penthouses — will serve as the island’s exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate representative.

Founded and led by Brian Aronson, Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico caters primarily to the island’s luxury market, including coastal San Juan and the island’s resorts. The six-agent firm has experienced more than 700% growth over the past five years, with an average transaction of $994,000 in 2022, the company stated.

“From its best-in-class marketing to its worldwide network known around the world for luxury, the Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation offers tremendous advantages for our company and for our agents. We are all thrilled to be part of a real estate brand that is so well respected and recognized around the world,” said Aronson.

As an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerage will benefit from the global firm’s marketing and technology, national and international visibility for listings and a connection to the iconic Christie’s auction house for the referral of art and luxury goods.

“Brian has built a business that not only has extensive market expertise but also where agents truly care about their clients. Their agency is an important addition to the Christie’s International Real Estate network, and we look forward to supporting their growth on the island,” Chris Lim, Christie’s International Real Estate president, said in a statement.

In recent years, Puerto Rico has attracted residents from the U.S. mainland lured by the island’s natural beauty, relatively low cost of living, travel access and its tax incentives. Prices for luxury properties on the island typically range from $700,000 to more than $6 million, with many more properties selling for well over $15 million.

“Our Caribbean network continues to grow with the best professionals in the real estate industry. Brian and his team are creative, hardworking and dedicated to the highest level of service for each of their clients, and we are proud to welcome them to Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico,” said Danielle Austin, president of Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean.

Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico joins the network’s growing number of affiliates in the Caribbean, including brokerages in St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; the Bahamas; St. Barthélemy; St. Martin; the Cayman Islands; Turks and Caicos; and the British Virgin Islands.