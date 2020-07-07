Puerto Rico’s next back-to-school tax holiday slated for July 31-Aug. 1

July 7, 2020 182

The next back-to-school tax-free holiday is slated for July 21 to Aug. 1, The Puerto Rico Treasury Department announced in a circular letter published on its website.

That is the first of two such events scheduled for Fiscal 2021, when specific items will be exempt from the island’s 11.5% sales tax. Another tax-free holiday is slated for Jan. 10-11, 2021, according to the letter.

The tax exemption applies to school uniforms, most school supplies— including pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, binders, book bags, tape, chalk, erasers, folders, glue, markers, index cards, lunch boxes and loose leaf paper — art supplies such as clay, enamels, paint, brushes and sketchbooks. Textbooks and e-books are exempt year-round.