Puerto Rico’s Seguros Múltiples now available on Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant

Now that technology is becoming more relevant and becoming a key ally for individuals and companies, Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples has become the first and only insurer in Puerto Rico to be available through Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, the company confirmed.

“At Seguros Múltiples we believe in technology as an ally to facilitate processes and offer a good service experience to our policyholders,” company President Juan A. Lugo said.

“As a company at the forefront of technology, we have been strengthening our virtual channels for some time, such as our mobile application and website, proof of this is that we’re the first insurer in Puerto Rico to offer their services through Alexa,” he said.

This new virtual service option is already available for policyholders, claimants and prospects. Through the voice command “Alexa, open Seguros Múltiples” people will be able to access the following services: consultation of policies such as information on insured properties, balance and expiration dates; text message with a link to make payments; request for travel, road and home assistance; information on service hours; location of branches; and guidance on auto, home and business insurance products.

In addition to the new service through Alexa, Seguros Múltiples is launching a revamped web page that includes new services for its policyholders, claimants and people interested in obtaining information on policies.

“In a time of pandemic, such as the one we’re experiencing, it was crucial to reinforce technological service options for our policyholders. People prefer to be able to do the paperwork without having to leave their homes,” said Oscar Medrano, marketing manager of Seguros Múltiples.

