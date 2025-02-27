Puerto Rico’s western tourism region ‘still has a lot of potential’

The visitor economy, infrastructure and tourism product development were discussed at the first tourism meeting on Porta del Sol.

Discover Puerto Rico and the Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce held the First Tourism Meeting on Porta del Sol, a region they agreed offers a lot already, but still has a lot of potential.

The Porta del Sol tourist region receives 21% of the demand for short-term rentals in Puerto Rico, the second highest proportion after the San Juan metropolitan area, thus demonstrating the area’s ability to attract visitors, industry executives said during the meeting.

Similarly, the region has some of the municipalities with the greatest growth in jobs in the visitor economy. Between 2019 and 2024, jobs in the recreation and accommodation sectors in Isabela increased by 84%, in Rincón by 66%, in Lajas by 44% and in Aguadilla by 42%.

However, there is still a lot of potential to be developed.

“These types of events allow the industry to exchange ideas, build consensus, and work together to improve visitor traffic to the area and, with that, the economy of the municipalities in the western region,” said Fernando Rodríguez, Interim CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“Discover Puerto Rico’s campaigns, together with the efforts of the Tourism Company and the private sector, have generated great advances in the visitor economy,” he said. “We want the economic benefit that tourists bring to benefit all regions of Puerto Rico, and one of the most fertile places for this type of business is the island’s western region.”

“To bring this industry to its full potential, it is not enough to encourage tourists to come. We need to keep the attractions in optimal condition, create new tourist products and have the logistics to ensure a good experience. This forum is to shape the conversation that business leaders in the west must have to boost the economy of Porta del Sol,” said Nelson Perea, president of the Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.

The forum focused on analyzing three major industrial themes: the performance of the visitor economy in the area, the development of tourism products that increase visitor traffic and the improvement of transportation alternatives for tourists.

During the event, Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Norberto Negrón spoke about the development of the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, including the renovation of the runways and the construction of a new passenger terminal.

“You have Aguadilla, which is one of the crown jewels of the Port Authority along with the Mercedita Airport. There are many projects that we’re developing at these airports that will benefit you, such as a new terminal in Aguadilla. It is one of the priorities of Governor Jenniffer González and her administration,” said Negrón.

The panelists also included the owner of Welas Transport, Arelys Benedetti, the co-president of Viva Puerto Rico Short Term Rental Alliance, René Acosta, and the vice president of Marketing for Discover Puerto Rico, Glorianna Yamín, among others.