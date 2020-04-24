Q Link Wireless to provide service in Puerto Rico

April 24, 2020 164

Starting April 13, Florida-based Q Link Wireless will be providing new subscribers in Puerto Rico with 3GB of data, unlimited talk and text, free SIM card shipping and zero phone bills for life, the carrier announced.

New subscribers can bring their own phones to the Q Link Wireless network with a bonus of 5GB for a total of 8GB available until April 30.

“Q Link Wireless is thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico,” said Issa Asad, CEO of Q Link Wireless. “Families who participate in government programs should be aware of this benefit that allows them to reach loved ones, medical services and employers for free every month.”

More than 43% of families on the island receive nutrition assistance and participate in government programs. Having a phone is now a right to ensure safety, connection and peace of mind. With Q Link Wireless providing reliable service with no monthly phone bills, Puerto Rico can continue to thrive, he said.

“Q Link Wireless is guided by a mission to connect our subscribers to loved ones, employers and medical services,” said Asad. “We’re thrilled to have Puerto Rico join the Q Link family and connect to the world.”