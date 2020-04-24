Uno Radio Group, iHeartMedia partner to expand iHeartRadio brand in Puerto Rico

April 24, 2020 151

Puerto Rico broadcaster Uno Radio Group and audio company iHeartMedia announced an exclusive partnership that will further extend the iHeartRadio brand into Puerto Rico.

Under the new agreement, Uno Radio Group’s listeners will have exclusive access to iHeartMedia’s content and programming including promotions and national contests for its nationally-recognized events such as the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami and the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

In addition, iHeartMedia’s advertising partners will have the opportunity to join with Uno Radio Group’s stations on programs and advertising.

The partnership is part of iHeartMedia’s commitment to its multicultural listeners and communities including Puerto Rico, which is a top 20 Nielsen market.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Uno to further expand the iHeartRadio brand to listeners in Puerto Rico,” said Hartley Adkins, COO of iHeartMedia Markets Group.

“Uno Radio Group owns the largest footprint of radio stations in Puerto Rico and this partnership will allow us to build further awareness of the iHeartRadio brand to millions of new listeners across Puerto Rico and offer even more diverse content on our platform,” he said.

Reaching 92% of the Hispanic population on a monthly basis through its English and Spanish language programming, iHeartMedia reaches more Hispanics in the U.S. than any other media company, it said.

iHeartMedia connects with the Hispanic audience through iHeartRadio, reaching nearly 10 million Hispanic adults monthly, while Uno Radio Group is the largest radio group in Puerto Rico with 14 stations operating in four different formats around the island.

“iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States and this partnership allows us to further connect with listeners and consumers on a massive, national scale,” said Uno Radio Group President Luis A. Soto.

“We’re excited to team up with iHeartRadio, giving our listeners access to iHeartRadio’s exclusive content, while partnering on programming, advertising and one-of-kind branded events,” Soto aid.

The Uno Radio Group’s 14 AM and FM stations will join iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast and live streaming radio service, bringing Puerto Rico’s most beloved brands and personalities to hundreds of millions of new listeners through the iHeartRadio app.

iHeartRadio is currently available across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and México.

