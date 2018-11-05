CBP agent, officer recruitment orientation returns to Plaza Las Américas

November 5, 2018 159

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is recruiting for the positions of CBP Officer, Border Patrol Agent and Air Interdiction and Maritime Interdiction Agents in select localities throughout the continental United States.

To answer questions and inquiries, CBP will have an orientation table at Plaza Las Américas, Nov. 5-10. Applying for employment with the CBP is through the federal digital portal or through the CBP portal.

“Candidates undergo a rigorous selection process to establish their capacity and aptitude for employment in a position of law and order officer,” the agency confirmed.

“Applicants must be able to meet the physical demands of the job, as well as successfully pass the polygraph test and the criminal background check,” it added in a statement.

The requirements for both positions in CBP are:

The candidate must be referred for selection before his or her 40th birthday (this requirement is waived for qualified veterans);

Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the United States during the last three years;

Have a valid driver’s license from the state in which they reside

Pass an entrance exam, a medical examination and undergo physical fitness assessments;

A structured interview, drug testing, criminal background check and polygraph or lie detector.

An incentive of up to 33 percent of basic pay is available, during the first three years, for hard-to-recruit places in certain places. To receive the bonus, the applicant must commit to remain in the place serving for three years.

Candidates must be able to speak, understand and write English. Also, for the Border Patrol in candidate must have one year of work experience or a Bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both. To be Field Operations Officer, the applicant must have three years of work experience or a Bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both.

Military and veteran applicants are encouraged to apply using Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) vacancy announcement posts.