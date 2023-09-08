Red Cross kicks off ‘Dona tu Cambio’ campaign with Walmart, Sam’s Club

The Red Cross gives to families affected by disasters. From Sept. 7 to Oct. 6, people can make donations at Walmart checkout points, and starting in October, contributions can be made at Sam’s Club stores.

The American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter responded to more than 1,400 large- and small-scale disasters on the island during the past fiscal year. Given the increase in disasters that the Red Cross volunteers respond to, the humanitarian organization has launched the fundraising campaign “Dona tu Cambio,” or “Donate Your Change.”

The funds collected will support the financial aid the Red Cross gives to families affected by home fires, floods and other natural disasters. From Sept. 7 to Oct. 6, people can make donations at Walmart checkout points, and starting in October, contributions can be made at Sam’s Club stores island-wide.

“The frequent occurrence of weather events today is something that has not been seen before,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter. “As an organization that responds immediately to these events, we must ensure we have the necessary resources to assist all the people affected by disasters throughout the year.”

This year marks the “Dona tu Cambio” campaign’s 20th year of uninterrupted participation in all Walmart stores in Puerto Rico. Since its inception, thanks to the contributions of its customers and the support of Walmart and Sam’s Club management, the Puerto Rico Red Cross has received more than $3 million. These funds aid families in receiving financial help from the humanitarian organization after experiencing losses from events such as home fires or natural disasters.

Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community through organizations that offer services during trying times.

“The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been with our people in the most critical moments providing indispensable help to people affected by all types of disasters,” Mercado said. “For this reason, we will continue to support them, and we invite all our customers to do the same by purchasing products from our suppliers who have joined us and will contribute with every item sold.”

This September, Puerto Rico Supplies, V. Suárez, Holsum, and Ballester Hermanos will donate a portion of their product sales at Walmart to the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter. For each participating product sold, the nonprofit volunteer organization will receive 5 to 10 cents.