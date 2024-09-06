Remington Hospitality to manage Hotel Miramar in San Juan

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 50-room Hotel Miramar in San Juan

The partnership marks the company’s first venture into the Puerto Rican market.

Hotel management company Remington Hospitality announced its new role managing Hotel Miramar, a 50-room boutique property, where it is already collaborating with the owners on a broad renovation project.

“Hotel Miramar’s location is unmatched — an ideal blend of historic charm and modern amenities,” said Eli Fuentes, general manager of Hotel Miramar. “We’re excited to enhance this esteemed property, with a comprehensive refresh that will reintroduce it as one of San Juan’s standout boutique hotels.”

Remington Hospitality will modernize the property, including renovating guest rooms, upgrading technology and enhancing the overall guest experience. Planned updates include redesigned bathrooms, contemporary décor and expanded amenities with upgraded business services.

No investment figure for the renovation was disclosed.

“Our role is to help Hotel Miramar reach its full potential while maintaining the integrity and character that have made it a beloved property for decades,” said Richard García, vice president of operations, Caribbean and Latin America at Remington Hospitality.

“This partnership is significant for us as we look to expand our footprint in Puerto Rico and beyond. The San Juan market presents incredible growth opportunities, and we’re thrilled to be part of its transformation,” he added.

The hotel’s amenities include a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of both the Condado Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, a fitness center and the soon-to-reopen M Café & Bar, which will serve breakfast and local specialties.

Remington Hospitality’s portfolio includes recent expansions into Mexico, Belize, Grand Cayman, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Peru.