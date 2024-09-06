Type to search

Escape Lounges to open location at Luis Muñoz Marín airport

NIMB Staff September 6, 2024
The space at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is being designed to reflect a “distinctly San Juan feel and will feature a variety of amenities.”

This is the first location for the company in the Caribbean.

Third-party airport lounge provider Escape Lounges has confirmed it will open its next location in North America by the end of the year at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The lounge will be located in Terminal B, near gates B5/B3. There will be a check-in desk where travelers can present their frequent flyer members, American Express cards, lounge passes, or pay for entry.

“Guests will then proceed upstairs to unwind and relax at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport’s latest opening,” Escape Lounges officials said.

Access to the new lounge will be complimentary for select frequent flyers and American Express cardholders, while others can access it on a prepaid basis.

Escape Lounges already operates more than 20 lounges across the U.S. mainland and the United Kingdom, with an Australian location set to open soon in Brisbane.

Escape Lounges’ parent company, CAVU, confirmed that the lounge’s offerings are being curated in collaboration with local businesses to create a specially crafted menu from the Escape culinary team. The confirmed amenities include:

  • Breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that change based on seasonality

  • Local wines, beers and spirits

  • Power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi and up-to-date flight information

  • Activity packs for children

  • Access to a digital library with more than 7,000 publications from more than 120 countries, courtesy of PressReader

“We’re delighted to be extending our network of Escape Lounges into Puerto Rico and are thrilled to be partnering with Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport,” said Kevin Shrier, chief experiences officer at CAVU.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to deliver an ‘Escape to Remember’ to all guests flying out of the island through a combination of food and drink, our service and the physical lounge itself — all of which will be inspired by local flavor,” he added.

