Community libraries in 3 towns repaired with FEMA funds

The Josefa Domingo Virtual Library received an obligation of just over $61,000, while the Josefa Domingo Community Learning and Recreation Center was granted nearly $40,000. (Credit: FEMA/Eliezer Hernández)

The projects are aimed at supporting the educational activities of these facilities, which serve hundreds of visitors each month.

Repairs to several libraries in the municipalities of Barceloneta, San Lorenzo, and San Juan were recently completed with more than $652,000 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Libraries are a fundamental tool for students, teachers and citizens in general. These spaces facilitate information and provide resources, in addition to providing learning opportunities where critical thinking, creativity and teamwork are developed,” said federal disaster recovery coordinator José G. Baquero.

“For FEMA, these are important characteristics that contribute to the comprehensive recovery of Puerto Rico, not only today, but their impact will reach the next generations,” he said.

One of the entities receiving federal funds for repairs was the Sixto Escobar Library in Barceloneta, inaugurated in 1994 and organized by a volunteer committee. With more than $532,000 allocated, the project included replacing glass and aluminum windows, light fixtures, doors, acoustic ceilings, air conditioners and several monitors.

Additionally, the project allocated nearly $102,000 for hazard mitigation measures, such as anchoring systems for air conditioners and adding a waterproof asphalt membrane to the roof.

“The library provides services to approximately 600 to 1,800 participants each month. The repairs are extremely important because they preserve the building and, therefore, benefit tourists and the community. In addition, these repairs allow us to guarantee our collections and equipment,” said Berenice Reyes-Machado, supervisor of federal programs for the Municipality of Barceloneta.

In San Lorenzo’s Cerro Gordo neighborhood, two educational and community service facilities received FEMA funding. The Josefa Domingo Virtual Library was granted more than $61,000, while the Josefa Domingo Community Learning and Recreation Center received nearly $40,000.

Both facilities, located in a former school repurposed for these services, are named after educator Josefa Domingo-Cordon, a native of Andalusia, Spain, who worked for many years in this facility built in 1950.

The virtual library offers internet access, computer services, government document processing and photocopying. It also has a conference room and provides books and magazines in both digital and print formats.

Roof waterproofing, acoustic panels and an air conditioning unit were among the upgrades, with $17,200 allocated for mitigation measures.

The community center also received roof waterproofing upgrades. More than $13,600 in mitigation funds were used to reinforce the roof, preventing water accumulation and damage from wind.

Héctor Román, director of the San Lorenzo Recovery Office, noted that these facilities host educational and social activities, training workshops and Community Board meetings. They primarily serve seniors and students, with around 100 people using the facilities monthly.

“The importance of this type of center is that it serves as a backbone for technological advancement and for adult populations in need of services,” Román added.

In San Juan, more than $19,400 was allocated to the Francisco Oller Library of the Puerto Rico School of Plastic Arts and Design (EAPD, for its Spanish acronym) for specialized cleaning and restoration. This included restoring eight boxes of books with mold and water damage, replacing 69 damaged books and repairing 21 framed pieces.

The library serves college students, researchers and the public, offering group and individual counseling, workshops and educational material loans. It serves an average of 1,900 students and 100 visitors each month.

Estrella Del R. Vázquez-Domínguez, director of the EAPD Library, emphasized that the library has stood out for having the most complete art and design collections in Puerto Rico.

“Both the repairs and the cleaning, disinfection and mold control service allowed our staff to return to work inside the facilities, as the priority was to protect the health of employees and users. Also, the installation of a new air conditioner allowed us to deal with the proliferation of fungi that affected our collections,” she said.