Popeyes opens in Salinas, another planned for Fajardo by year’s end

The Salinas restaurant is the chain's 24th location in Puerto Rico.

Four openings in three months is part of the brand’s “aggressive” expansion plan.

Latin American Chicken LLC, a local Popeyes franchisee owned by Restaurant Holding Co. (RHC), is continuing its aggressive expansion with four new openings in less than three months, with plans for one more before the year’s end.

The latest opening, a 1,854-square-foot restaurant in Salinas at Costa Plaza Shopping Mall, follows the recent launches at Hatillo Town Center and Juana Díaz. It marks the chain’s 24th location on the island.

A team of 50 employees, primarily hired from the Salinas area, will staff the new location, company officials said.

“As we move forward in our aggressive expansion plan, we are focused on offering our customers the chance of enjoying the brand closer to their home,” said Fernando Oliver, CEO of RHC.

“Our fan base grows daily, and we want to be able to expand our footprint as fast as their taste buds fall in love with the bold and unique Louisiana flavors only Popeyes can provide,” he said.

“We’re planning to open one more restaurant in Fajardo at Eastern Plaza Shopping Center before the year’s end and to have 12 to 16 new restaurants by the end of 2025, with an estimated investment of more than $24 million and representing an additional workforce of at least 600 employees,” he added.