Renovations begin at Centro Médico Plaza with $10M investment

A rendering of the planned $10 million renovation at Centro Médico Plaza.

Puerto Rico officials announce upgrades to improve emergency response and patient care.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has announced a nearly $10 million renovation project at Centro Médico Plaza to improve emergency response capabilities and patient care.

The project, which is part of a broader effort to modernize the facility and the surrounding Medical City, will include upgraded utilities such as generators, electrical connections, potable water infrastructure and internet to be able to handle future disasters or medical emergencies.

Pierluisi said: “It is a priority for our community to have a solid and well-equipped hospital system that can meet the needs of all patients in Puerto Rico. With this groundbreaking, not only are we starting a visual improvement project for the Centro Médico, but we are also redesigning the space to allow for a more efficient response in the face of any catastrophe or medical emergency we may encounter. The remodeling of this plaza is the first step of an important project that will frame the modernization of the Centro Médico and the so-called Medical City,” said the governor.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado highlighted the initiative’s role in strengthening medical services: “This effort is part of our mission to elevate the emergency response capacity and medical care offered by the Medical Services Administration [ASEM, in Spanish]. Over the past four years, we have invested millions in remodeling facilities and purchasing equipment and materials to provide better service to our patients.”

The plaza, located at the heart of the University of Puerto Rico’s Medical Sciences Campus, will also feature green spaces, pedestrian pathways, rest areas for visitors and patients, and food vending areas.

Jorge Matta-González, executive director of ASEM, noted that the project is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

“We want to improve the experience for patients, families, visitors and the general public,” he said. “The focus has always been on improving well-being and service, and this announcement validates our commitment,” he said.