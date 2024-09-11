Insight: Public policy without equity is a foreseen failure

The event “On the Road to Equity: Dialogue and Proposals from Community Leaders” was recently held in San Juan.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Women’s Foundation says communities are no longer willing to be ignored.

Politics in Puerto Rico continues to be a game of power without a real purpose, except for the benefit of a few. This results from public policies destined to fail because they are blind to the fundamental issue of equality.

It is imperative that those aspiring to political positions recognize this simple yet powerful truth: Proposals born from communities, especially those led by women, and the act of listening are essential to building an equitable and just society.

The event “On the Road to Equity: Dialogue and Proposals from Community Leaders,” recently held in San Juan, delivered a clear message to political candidates: It is not enough to keep parroting promises without taking the time to learn from the very people who take the pulse of the situation.

They are required to act, commit, listen, and above all, to have a genuine willingness to transform power structures so that they are truly representative and equitable. Because equity is not a favor nor an optional add-on; it is the foundation upon which any society that aspires to justice must be built.

Those who aspire to a political position must commit to integrating these proposals into their government programs, executing them and being accountable. Accountability should not be seen as a burden but as a fundamental pillar of democracy. What good is power that does not respond to the real needs of the population?

Despite the progress made in recent decades, the struggles for equity rights are relatively recent and, in many aspects, still fragile, as we see in the press daily. Women and minority groups have had to fight for basic and fundamental issues such as voting, education, economic rights and labor equity, which, in much of the world, are still not guaranteed.

These achievements are vulnerable and can regress if continuous efforts are not made to strengthen and expand them, as attitudes and systems persist that seek to undermine gender equality.

The panel of leaders at the event made it clear that the work is not limited to a single day. The Women’s Route is a constant effort, fueled by the passion and commitment of women who are intimately familiar with the struggles of their communities.

But what does it really mean to integrate these proposals into political platforms? It means listening, dialoguing and committing to inclusive governance. It means recognizing that women, particularly community leaders, have the experience and vision necessary to guide this country toward a more equitable future. Ultimately, it means acting responsibly and with the conviction that politics must serve all people, not just a few.

The Puerto Rico Women’s Foundation (FMnPR) understands the importance of this approach and invests in it. In a world where political decisions are often made in spheres disconnected from daily realities, it is vital that the voices of women, especially those from marginalized sectors, are heard and become the driving force behind public policies.

The path to equity is not easy, but it is essential; otherwise, public policy is a foreseeable failure, as it has been to date. Equity cannot wait, and communities are no longer willing to be ignored. If the future politics want to be truly inclusive, it must start with them.

Author Verónica Colón-Rosario is executive director of the Puerto Rico Women’s Foundation (FMnPR).