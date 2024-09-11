USDA Rural Development adds nonprofits to Puerto Rico’s Rural Partner Network

Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development (second from left), joins representatives from nonprofit organizations in signing collaboration letters, serving as a prelude to the “Empowering and Strengthening Rural Communities in Puerto Rico” forum scheduled for Sept. 19 at C3Tec Caguas.

The new collaboration aims to strengthen community organizations’ ability to secure federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development recently added eight nonprofits to its local Rural Partner Network (RPN), aiming to strengthen the capacity of community-based organizations to better compete for federal funding in the future.

At the signing, Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, the USDA’s Rural State Director for Puerto Rico, stated that through this collaboration, the RPN program seeks “to strengthen the capacity-building efforts for community-based organizations and other nonprofit organizations so that they are able and in a better position to compete for and manage federal funds.”

The first phase of this collaborative effort includes Foundation for Puerto Rico, HASER, Hispanic Access Federation, Institute of Democratic Training RICCE Program, League of Cities, NCBA CLUSA, League of Cooperatives of Puerto Rico, and PROCAFÉ.

RPN is also pursuing additional efforts to provide technical assistance to rural communities and municipalities, helping them become better prepared to secure federal funds for their economic and community development projects, Trujillo-Ortega said.

“We are grateful to the organizations that have agreed to be part of this initiative where, among other things, a referral system will be established, information about funding opportunities will be shared and federal agencies will be connected,” he added.

The collaboration agreement aims to build an ecosystem of diverse service providers, offering assistance to community groups, farmers and other nonprofits.

Two efforts under this initiative include the allocation of $1 million in four grants to intermediary organizations, which will provide capacity-building support and technical assistance to municipalities and nonprofits within the 15 RPN municipalities.

Another effort involves a cooperation agreement between RPN Nacional and the LISC organization, contracting the Puerto Rican firm All-Grants. This partnership will implement a work plan through March, offering mentoring and workshops to help municipalities and nonprofits seek, apply for and manage federal funds.