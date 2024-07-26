United Way of Puerto Rico invested $4.3M in FY24 efforts

The assembly gathered its board members, volunteers, professional team and representatives from a diverse group of more than 100 affiliated nonprofit partner organizations that collaborated in United Way Puerto Rico’s year-long efforts.

The United Way of Puerto Rico recently held its 65th annual assembly, gathering to review the results of its fiscal year 2024 efforts, which included a combined $4.3 million in community and programmatic investments.

The assembly — which focused on promoting the three building blocks of education, financial stability and health — gathered board members, volunteers, professional team and representatives from a diverse group of more than 100 affiliated nonprofit partner organizations that collaborated in the year-long efforts.

“As part of this event, we reaffirmed once again why we are all ‘United in Purpose,’ in a powerful synchrony that combines the desire to achieve a greater and lasting community impact that strengthens the common good we all aspire to. The assembly allowed us to express our gratitude for all the lessons learned and blessings received as an entity, community and island,” said Glorymar Rivera-Báez, CEO of United Way of Puerto Rico.

The $4.3 million investment is split between $2.5 million in community investment and $1.8 million in programmatic investment.

“Thanks to our volunteers who are part of our Community Investment Committee, we ensure that the funds from our social investors and donors are used effectively and go a long way within the community,” Rivera-Báez said.

Nonprofit partner organizations reached more than 1.2 million people “with significant needs across the island” through their community efforts, the United Way official said.

“Fifty-five percent of the community investment received by our organization is directed towards entities that focus on health-related services, aiming to promote physical, emotional and mental well-being of families and individuals,” Rivera-Báez said.

In the education front, 23% is invested in efforts and programs that promote the development of children and youth to reach their fullest potential, guiding them toward becoming productive citizens.

Twenty-two percent of the funds raised by United Way of Puerto Rico are allocated to financial stability initiatives, which support families in meeting basic needs and continuously improving their economic health.

“We appreciate the generosity that arises from hearts receptive to Puerto Rico’s specific needs and the actions taken to strengthen experiences, transforming them into new learnings to build a better future for all,” Rivera-Báez said.

“We honor the leaders of each partner affiliated with United Way of Puerto Rico, who steadfastly innovate and adapt their services to align with the changing realities of a community that grows, prospers and evolves with the times and generations that define it,” Rivera-Báez added.

The assembly served as a platform for United Way of Puerto Rico to recognize volunteers and affiliated organizations for their “outstanding work and contributions to the community.”

