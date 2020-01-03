Retailer CVS closing 3 stores in P.R. following performance review

January 3, 2020 1054

Rhode Island-based CVS Pharmacy is closing three of its 25 stores in Puerto Rico, two in Ponce and one in Carolina, on Jan. 10, this media outlet confirmed.

Amy Thibault, senior manager of corporate communications for CVS, said the closings respond to the results of a review of the financial performance of all of its stores.

“We’ve made the difficult business decision to close three of our stores in Puerto Rico on Jan. 10, 2020. The closing stores are located at PR-123 and PR-132 in Ponce, PR-12 and Obispado Street in Ponce, and 6020 Roberto Sánchez-Vilella Ave. in Carolina,” she said.

“As part of the regular course of business, we review all of our stores’ financial performance before making such a decision. The closure of these stores is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our store employees,” she said.

As a result of the upcoming closings, some 77 employees may be affected. She said, “every effort will be made to help place the 77 people into comparable roles at other CVS locations nearby.”

To ensure that pharmacy customers will continue to have uninterrupted access to service, CVS will transfer all prescriptions to the closest store.

Prescriptions at the store closing on PR-123 & PR-132 in Ponce will be transferred to 2511 Ponce Bypass; prescriptions at PR-12 and Obispado Street in Ponce will be sent to 2511 Ponce Bypass; and the prescriptions at the Carolina store will be sent to the CVS store on 2550 De Diego Ave. in the same town.

“We understand the disappointment of our closing stores’ neighbors and customers. We remain committed to Puerto Rico and we will continue to provide the community with outstanding pharmacy service at the 22 stores we will still have on the island,” Thibault said.