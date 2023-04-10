Río Grande company wins SBA’s top national recognition

MASE, as well as all other honorees, will receive their recognitions during National Small Business Week, slated for April 30 to May 6. (Credit: MASE Facebook page)

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that Multi Air Services Engineers Corp. (MASE), a heating and air conditioning engineering firm in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, has been named one of this year’s top government “Contractors of the Year.”

The firm, headed by CEO Israel Álvarez, was named the 8(a) program “Graduate Firm of the Year.” The SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program is a nine-year initiative that provides socially and economically disadvantaged firms access to government contracting opportunities and specialized business training and counseling to help them become viable competitors in the federal marketplace.

“The federal government depends on small businesses to innovate, drive competition, and deliver products and services to support critical agency functions such as national defense and disaster recovery, as well as to implement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in infrastructure, clean energy and more,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas-Guzman.

“President Biden has prioritized equity in ensuring these opportunities lift up all communities and these awardees exemplify the giant impact small businesses from across the country have on our nation’s economy and global competitiveness,” she said.

MASE, along with all other awardees, is scheduled to receive its recognition during National Small Business Week, which will take place from April 30 to May 6.

In 2005, Álvarez founded MASE with Israel Álvarez Sr. and brother Carlos. The company provides comprehensive services related to the installation of commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment in public and private facilities.

In Puerto Rico, small business contractors were not offering a comprehensive approach to maintaining and operating federal facilities. The government had been installing smart controls in federal buildings, but smaller maintenance contractors were not keeping pace with the emerging technology.

MASE offered federal government programming for HVAC construction projects as well as building automation services.

“To help meet this need and expand his business, Israel turned to the SBA for guidance and support. He is a graduate of both the SBA Emerging Leaders and the 8(a) Program. During the pandemic, he received an SBA loan to continue operations,” the federal agency noted.

After graduating from the 8(a) program in 2018, MASE generated $5.4 million in revenue. At the end of 2022, revenue reached $10.5 million.

“After years of hard work, MASE enjoys synergy with government management teams,” the SBA noted in its description of the honoree.