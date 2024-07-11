RiskOne Group, The Baldwin Group partner to expand insurance brokerage services

From left: RiskOne partners Vanessa Rodríguez, Eduardo Martí and Camalis Flores-Polanco

Customers will see immediate benefits, with new service offerings and greater supporte.

Puerto Rico-based insurance brokerage firm RiskOne Group announced a strategic alliance with The Baldwin Group, a U.S. mainland insurance brokerage firm, to offer “enhanced and expanded insurance services” to both current and potential clients.

Through this agreement, the firms will provide a suite of insurance solutions that respond to the changing needs of clients across various industries. By combining resources and expertise, the companies “are well positioned to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional value to their customers,” executives said.

“We’re very pleased to be working with The Baldwin Group as we share a common vision of offering the highest quality insurance services and driving innovation within the industry,” said RiskOne Group President Eduardo Martí.

“This strategic alliance allows us to offer enhanced capabilities and more complete solutions to our clients. By combining our local expertise with The Baldwin Group’s extensive network and resources, we can better serve the needs of our clients both in Puerto Rico and throughout the United States. United,” Martí added.

The partnership benefits include a broader service offering, encompassing property and contingency insurance products, as well as health and benefits insurance products and services.

The joint effort will also “offer more efficiency — by leveraging each company’s strengths, the relationship will aim to streamline processes and improve service delivery, resulting in greater efficiency and better results for clients,” executives stated.

“This relationship represents an important step forward in our mission to offer exceptional insurance solutions,” said Mike Kelly, senior partner and leader of The Baldwin Group’s International Center of Excellence.

“RiskOne Group’s strong presence in Puerto Rico, combined with our national reach, will allow us to offer unparalleled service and support. Together, we are committed to offering innovative insurance products and tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers,” Kelly added.