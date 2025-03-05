Ritz-Carlton San Juan owners sue Quantum Vision Construction for breach of contract, delays

The Ritz-Carlton has remained closed since September 2017 but is expected to reopen later this year.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Puerto Rico, alleges contract violations during the hotel’s multimillion-dollar renovation.

RCPR Acquisitions Holdings LLC, the owner of the Ritz-Carlton San Juan Hotel & Casino, has filed a lawsuit against Quantum Vision Construction LLC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

The suit, assigned to Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach, alleges breach of contract, project delays and failure to perform agreed-upon work during the hotel’s extensive renovation.

The Ritz-Carlton San Juan, a beachfront property in Isla Verde, has remained closed since Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. The hurricane caused extensive damage to approximately 65% of the hotel’s public areas and nearly 500 guest rooms, necessitating a comprehensive renovation.

The hotel’s reopening was initially planned for mid-2022 following a multimillion-dollar renovation, but unforeseen delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, extended the timeline, News is my Business previously reported.

In August 2024, it was announced that the hotel is now expected to reopen in early to mid-2025 as a “reimagined” property, following more than $150 million in upgrades. The renovations include an additional suite, bringing the total to 417, and infrastructure improvements to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

As part of the renovation, Civic Construction of Puerto Rico, the general contractor and construction manager, subcontracted Quantum Vision Construction on July 17, 2023, to handle structural concrete work at various locations within the hotel. The subcontract required Quantum to provide supervision, labor, materials and equipment to complete the work efficiently.

However, RCPR alleges that Quantum failed to meet its contractual obligations, leading to construction delays and additional costs.

The lawsuit states that Quantum failed to submit a required “Schedule of Values” detailing project costs within 10 days of signing, did not provide adequate supervision and caused damage to underground pipes during excavation for the hotel’s new lobby deck. RCPR claims Quantum failed to properly repair the damage, leading to further setbacks and repeatedly missed deadlines while failing to appear on-site despite commitments.

The lawsuit also alleges that Quantum misrepresented the status of repairs and refused to provide proof of material purchases, further delaying progress.

After months of delays and lack of response, RCPR terminated Quantum’s contract on Jan. 15, 2025, and hired a replacement contractor at a cost of $760,000 — $276,625 more than Quantum’s original contract price. RCPR is also demanding the return of $84,000 previously paid for incomplete work. According to the lawsuit, Quantum has not responded or reimbursed any funds.

RCPR is seeking compensatory and consequential damages due to project delays, as well as legal fees and interest.