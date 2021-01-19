Rock Solid Technologies named to ’21 GovTech 100 List

Government Technology recognizes Rock Solid as an industry leader for the sixth consecutive year, the local company announced.

Government Technology magazine has chosen Rock Solid Technologies, a software company that helps governments and citizens work as one through configurable customer relationship management, mobile, and enterprise resource planning software solutions as a GovTech 100 company for 2021.

Government Technology magazine publishes the list annually to highlight companies focused on “making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.”

This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Rock Solid has made the list, the local company announced.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a government technology industry leader again in 2021 as a GovTech 100 company,” said Rick Brown, CEO of Rock Solid.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to partner with our customers and provide support for citizen engagement initiatives during unprecedented times adds meaning to Rock Solid’s selection for this year’s list,” he said.

“We’re committed to supporting digital transformation in local government to bring leaders and their communities together,” Brown said.

Rock Solid’s selection for the GovTech 100 demonstrates its “continued commitment to creating configurable software for local government that helps empower community leaders around the world with actionable insights and engagement opportunities to make a positive impact,” the company noted.

