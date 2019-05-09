Romark Global Pharma opens $80M manufacturing plant in Manatí

May 9, 2019 226

Romark Global Pharma, a global biopharmaceutical dedicated to the discovery and development of new drugs to treat infectious diseases and cancer, officially opened its new $80 million manufacturing plant in Manatí.

Flanked by Gov. Rosselló administration officials, Romark CEO Marc Ayers said, “with this expansion Romark will manufacture its products Alinia and NT-300, a new investigational drug for the treatment of colds and flu due to the influenza A and B virus, rhinoviruses and enteroviruses.”

The new plant will generate 200 jobs in five years and will receive $2.5 million in incentives for job creation building infrastructure expenses, transportation, and installation of manufacturing equipment and validation services, Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“The manufacturing sector continues to expand around Puerto Rico. We are executing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s so that companies established on the island continue to trust in our investment climate and excellence of our workforce, through their local growth,” he said.

Ricardo Zayas-Rivera, executive vice president of the pharmaceutical’s global operations, said Romark was attracted by Puerto Rico by the abundance of pharmaceutical talent, local resources to support the pharmaceutical industry and financial incentives for economic development.

During an interview with the “En Una Hora” program on 11Q 1140 AM, Laboy said it took Romark three years to complete construction of their manufacturing operation in Manatí. The company purchased a complex formerly occupied by Schering-Plough and began work, when Hurricane María hit. The opening was delayed, but not halted, Laboy said.

Romark’s presence in Puerto Rico is not limited to Manatí. In August 2018, the company acquired all of the assets of Scienza Labs in Dorado, which will provide analytical support for the Manatí operation and other research and development activities.