Salinas to rehab golf course in Aguirre through $550K investment

Contributor February 6, 2024
From left, Salinas Projects Director José Carlos Collazo, Mayor Karilyn Bonilla-Colón, and Project Inspector Luis De Jesús during a visit to the Aguirre Golf Club.

The mayor of Salinas, Puerto Rico, Karilyn Bonilla-Colón announced the beginning of the Aguirre Golf Club’s restoration, starting with the activity room, fences and debris removal, funded with an initial investment of $549,715.

“This is a project that should be completed in about six months, with funds approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Matching Non-Federal Appropriations program,and the Department of Housing,” stated the mayor.

Established in 1928, the Aguirre Golf Club is Puerto Rico’s oldest nine-hole public course and has experienced intermittent closures due to damage from the 2017 hurricanes.

“Aguirre is a very important part of Salinas for its historical and community value. The restoration of the golf course opens the doors to a sports venue for golfers, as well as an educational opportunity for young people interested in learning this sport,” Bonilla-Colón noted.

“One of the peculiarities of Aguirre is that some homes from the golden age of the sugarcane industry are preserved, along with structures and part of the machinery,” she said.

The area’s coastline has been included in the U.S. Register of Historic Places.

“Aguirre was the only self-sufficient community in the late 20th century with its own electrical infrastructure, drinking water, housing, recreation, telegraph, post office, library, police station, medical dispensary, educational services and its own religious institutions,” she added.

Puerto Rico boasts 18 “diverse yet complementary” golf courses, with two more under construction, according to Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization.

The island hosts events by the PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National, college programs, and the American Junior Golf Tour.

“Golf is a flourishing niche globally and in Puerto Rico,” said Brad Dean, chief executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

Out of Puerto Rico’s 18 golf courses, 16 are open to the public, while the remaining two are available to resort guests.

The golf courses in Puerto Rico, which include luxury resort amenities and standalone facilities, are distributed across various regions and near historic San Juan, Discover Puerto Rico noted.

