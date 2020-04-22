Sam’s Club donates $100K in food to community through nonprofits

April 22, 2020 210

Sam’s Club Puerto Rico has distributed five food wagons worth $100,000 among 25 nonprofit organizations throughout the island to support their mission of assisting different disadvantaged populations during the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the challenging times we are experiencing, we have to unite and collaborate to start moving forward,” said Iván Báez, director public affairs and government relations at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We’re pleased to be able to contribute to the well-being of Puerto Rican families through this food donation, since we know the great need they are going through,” he said.

As part of this initiative, Sam’s Club is also offering lunch to police headquarters and delivering food to laboratories and health clinics for doctors and other health care professionals who are doing their job of treating patients.

“This food distribution is part of the series of initiatives through which Sam’s Club Puerto Rico, together with its associates, responds to the needs of the communities throughout the year and, above all, in emergency situations and major challenges such as the one we are facing,” Báez said.

