Pep Boys reopening 11 locations in Puerto Rico

Eleven Pep Boys locations in Puerto Rico will reopen on select days, in response to the government order allowing certain essential businesses to resume operations, it announced.

The stores will begin reopening this week to service essential personnel only. Nine of the 11 locations will offer both automotive parts and service, while two of the locations will offer parts only.

The locations in Aguadilla, Caguas, Campo Rico (Carolina), Fajardo, Ponce, San Germán, San Juan, Bayamón, Trujillo Alto, Santurce and Caguas south, will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Pep Boys remains committed the health and safety customers and employees, and will be taking the following steps,” it said.

Service appointments must be scheduled in advance at www.PepBoys.com and customers should wait for a confirmation call. Pep Boys will also use its “Touchless Drop Off,” “Extra Mile Care and Cleaning,” and Mobile Pay services;

Curbside drop-off and pickup will be available for all parts orders; and

Only one customer will be allowed inside each location at a time.

“All Pep Boys locations will continue to minimize health risks by performing additional cleanings and sanitizations and asking employees and customers to use personal protective equipment and maintain a safe social distance at all times,” the chain’s executives said.