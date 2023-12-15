Pep Boys to lease retail locations in Puerto Rico to AutoZone

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

This effort completes Pep Boys’ “mission to make quality car care simple, convenient, and accessible for all customers,” it stated.

U.S. automotive service provider Pep Boys announced its plans to lease its locations in Puerto Rico to AutoZone, a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas.

Pep Boys has some 25 retail locations in Puerto Rico, while AutoZone has about 50 stores islandwide, according to their websites.

“The retail conversion in Puerto Rico is the final step in Pep Boys’ transition to a business model that primarily focuses on automotive services,” said Scott Collette, Pep Boys CEO. “This further reinforces our position as a leading auto repair and maintenance provider for car owners and fast-growing fleets across our service territories.”

“The conversion provides us with an opportunity to enhance our Automotive Service Center locations on the island, reinvest in the emerging needs of customers in this market and provide our Pep Boys retail team members with potential employment opportunities at AutoZone,” he said.

This retail conversion allows each organization to strengthen their presence in Puerto Rico and provide a more robust customer-focused, comprehensive, and convenient automotive solution for all drivers throughout the Puerto Rico territory, they said.

“We’re excited to further expand our presence across Puerto Rico and continue delivering on our commitment to always put our customers first,” said AutoZone CEO Bill Rhodes.