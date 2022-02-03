San Juan-based Wovenware selected as a ‘Hot Vendor’ in HFS Research report

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Christan González, CEO of Wovenware.

Wovenware, a San Juan-based nearshore provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions, announced it has been included in the HFS OneOfficeTM Hot Vendors Q4 2021 report, which recognizes emerging technology companies.

As part of the study, market research firm HFS Research analyzed 10 firms that have the potential to disrupt the market.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by HFS for our holistic approach to AI and digital transformation, which focuses on service design, software development and delivery,” said Christian Gonzalez, CEO of Wovenware.

“As ‘the noisy world of AI’ continues to accelerate, we’re proud that HFS’s research uncovered how we stand out because of our approach and the outcomes we deliver,” he said.

According to HFS Research, Wovenware’s outcome-centric, consultative approach blends a broad set of AI approaches with software development. The Hot Vendor report noted that “what sets Wovenware apart in a very crowded space is that it blends service design, software development, emerging technologies, and, especially, a broad gamut of AI technologies. While it is probably described best as an AI consultancy, its value proposition focuses on data transformation.”

“Wovenware pushes the envelope on innovation with deep R&D rather than just integrating a couple of low-level machine learning modules from the hyperscalers,” the report also noted.

“Its biggest cluster of AI capabilities focuses on computer vision and extends far beyond the many OCR discussions we have seen as part of the RPA hype. Rather, Wovenware can deal with complex challenges such as object detection in satellite images,” it stated.