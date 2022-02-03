Type to search

In-Brief

San Juan-based Wovenware selected as a ‘Hot Vendor’ in HFS Research report

Contributor February 3, 2022
Christan González, CEO of Wovenware.

Wovenware, a San Juan-based nearshore provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions, announced it has been included in the HFS OneOfficeTM Hot Vendors Q4 2021 report, which recognizes emerging technology companies.

As part of the study, market research firm HFS Research analyzed 10 firms that have the potential to disrupt the market.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by HFS for our holistic approach to AI and digital transformation, which focuses on service design, software development and delivery,” said Christian Gonzalez, CEO of Wovenware.

“As ‘the noisy world of AI’ continues to accelerate, we’re proud that HFS’s research uncovered how we stand out because of our approach and the outcomes we deliver,” he said.

According to HFS Research, Wovenware’s outcome-centric, consultative approach blends a broad set of AI approaches with software development. The Hot Vendor report noted that “what sets Wovenware apart in a very crowded space is that it blends service design, software development, emerging technologies, and, especially, a broad gamut of AI technologies. While it is probably described best as an AI consultancy, its value proposition focuses on data transformation.”

“Wovenware pushes the envelope on innovation with deep R&D rather than just integrating a couple of low-level machine learning modules from the hyperscalers,” the report also noted.

“Its biggest cluster of AI capabilities focuses on computer vision and extends far beyond the many OCR discussions we have seen as part of the RPA hype. Rather, Wovenware can deal with complex challenges such as object detection in satellite images,” it stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico, federal agencies partner for build-out of resilient energy network
Contributor February 3, 2022
Bravo Family Foundation sets its eye on new generation of entrepreneurs
Contributor February 3, 2022
USDA awards Puerto Rico $13.2M for 17 projects
Contributor February 3, 2022
Puerto Rico had ‘record year’ for tourism in ’21, Discover Puerto Rico says
Contributor February 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico, federal agencies partner for build-out of resilient energy network
Bravo Family Foundation sets its eye on new generation of entrepreneurs
USDA awards Puerto Rico $13.2M for 17 projects
Puerto Rico had ‘record year’ for tourism in ’21, Discover Puerto Rico says
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.